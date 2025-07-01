AI Delhi - Vienna Flight Plunges 900 Feet Mid-Air, Pilots Grounded

Days after a fatal crash involving another of its fleet's aircraft, Air India has come under increased regulatory scrutiny after one of its international flights suffered a dramatic mid-air plunge shortly after takeoff.Days after the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, on June 14, Flight AI-187, a Boeing 777 flying between Delhi and Vienna, reportedly dropped almost 900 feet shortly after taking off from Indira Gandhi International Airport. After a while, the plane stabilized and made it through the nine-hour flight safely.However, the incident raised serious concerns about flight safety by triggering multiple cockpit warnings, including stall alerts and repeated ground proximity warnings like "Don't sink." The situation may have been exacerbated by difficult weather, according to reports.Air India, meanwhile, reported that the pilots responded quickly to stabilise the aircraft and ensured passenger safety throughout the remainder of the flight. But, both pilots have been taken off duty pending the outcome of a probe.According to reports, Air India reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as per regulatory procedures and after receiving flight data from the aircraft’s recorders, a detailed investigation was launched.The incident which took place barely 38 hours after the Ahmedabad crash has triggered alarm within the aviation sector and brought Air India's operational protocols under the spotlight.The DGCA has launched a comprehensive investigation into the June 14 event and summoned Air India’s Head of Safety for an explanation.Earlier this month, a DGCA safety audit flagged multiple shortcomings in Air India’s maintenance practices, including delayed defect rectification and recurring technical issues.