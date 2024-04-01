Ahobila Mutt head denies allegations of hidden treasure hunting

Tirupati: Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan, the 46th Azhagiyasingar of the prominent Ahobila Mutt, has vehemently rejected accusations of hidden treasure excavations at the historic Ahobilam temple by former Tirumala chief priest A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu.

Deekshitulu's recent claims have stirred controversy. He alleged that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy was involved in a conspiracy with Ahobila Mutt authorities to unearth hidden treasures at the Ahobilam temple.

However, during a press conference on Monday after visiting the Tirumala hill temple, the Ahobila Mutt head categorically denied any excavations for hidden treasures at the Ahobilam temple premises, as claimed by Deekshitulu.

"The Ahobila Mutt has only facilitated the creation of ornaments for our own temple," clarified Mahadesikan. He firmly denied any financial transactions or aid flowing from the Ahobilam temple to the Mutt.

Mahadesikan further refuted Deekshitulu's allegation that TTD's executive officer, Dharma Reddy, frequently visited the Ahobilam temple for supposed treasure excavations. He asserted that Reddy had not visited Ahobilam in the past five years.

Disappointed by the ex-chief priest's claims, Mahadesikan accused him of fabricating accusations against the revered Ahobila Mutt. "Only Ramana Deekshitulu himself knows his motive behind these baseless allegations," he concluded.