Adityanath Warns Against Disrupting Harmony in UP Ahead of Festivals

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued a strong warning against any attempt to disturb communal harmony in the state and directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards anyone trying to vitiate the atmosphere during upcoming festivals.He instructed officials to ensure peace and security under all circumstances and said that religious events must adhere strictly to traditional formats, according to an official statement.

During a high-level meeting held via video conferencing this evening, the chief minister reviewed preparations in view of Chaitra Navratri beginning Thursday, Alvida Namaz on March 20, and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, the statement said.

He instructed all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and district police chiefs to work with sensitivity and coordination to ensure a peaceful environment.

Adityanath stated that in view of the large number of devotees expected at temples during Chaitra Navratri, adequate arrangements must be ensured for security, cleanliness, crowd management, drinking water, lighting, and healthcare services.

"Extra vigilance should be maintained at major temples and crowded places," he said.

Referring to Supreme Court guidelines, Adityanath said, "Loudspeaker volumes at religious places must remain within prescribed limits, failing which strict removal action should be taken."

Taking cognisance of recent crimes in several districts including Budaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Agra, and Prayagraj, the chief minister sought detailed action reports from concerned officials.

He asserted that even a single incident of crime can disturb the entire social atmosphere, and therefore every complaint and incident must be taken seriously. Strict action must be ensured against offenders, he said.

Prior to the meeting, the DGP said the police force is fully alert to ensure the peaceful conduct of Chaitra Navratri, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Ram Navami, and that foot patrolling has been intensified.

Expressing concern over bike stunts, Adityanath directed that such activities be stopped immediately.

Referring to chain-snatching incidents, he ordered continuous patrolling by PRV-112 vehicles and said that criminals must fear the police uniform.

Regarding LPG supply, the chief minister said that the public should not face any inconvenience amid the West asia conflict.

He added, "Strict vigilance must be maintained against artificial shortages, hoarding, and black marketing. Stringent action must be taken against offenders."

In view of the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan, Adityanath ordered strict compliance with protocol.

The chief minister also directed strengthening of arrangements in destitute cattle shelters, including the appointment of nodal officers, timely release of funds, and ensuring proper care, fodder, and other necessary facilities for cattle.

The meeting was attended by all divisional commissioners, DMs, additional DGPs(Zones), police commissioners, inspectors general of police (ranges), and SSPs/SPs, among others.