Adiseshiah Awards announced

Chennai:The Chennai-based Malcolm and Elizabeth Adiseshiah Trust has announced its annual awards for outstanding contributions to the field of Social Science for the year 2024, which will be presented at a function in Chennai soon.



In a press release, chairman of the trust C Selvaraj said a national level jury had selected Surinder S. Jodhka, Professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University for the Malcolm Adiseshiah Award and Vikas Kumar, Associate Professor, School of Development, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru for the Elizabeth Adiseshiah Award.

The Malcolm Adiseshiah Award comes with a prize money of Rs. 2 lakh and a citation and the Elizabeth Adiseshiah Award comes with prize money of Rs. 1 lakh and a citation.