Actor Chiranjeevi Donates Rs 5 Crore to Jana Sena

Visakhapatnam: Veteran actor Chiranjeevi donated Rs. 5 crore to Jana Sena led by his brother Pawan Kalyan. During their meet-up on the sets of 'Vishwambhara' on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi presented Pawan Kalyan a cheque for Rs. 5 crore towards the election expenditure of the party. His brother Nagababu was also present there. The actor also blessed Pawan Kalyan on the occasion.

The Jana Sena stated that Pawan Kalyan had been waiting for his brother's blessings for many years and was surprised to get it on the completion of ten years of the establishment of his party. The brother trio had a brief discussion.

Party said, “When Chiranjeevi saw the Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra held in Anakapalle on Sunday, he decided to offer financial assistance to the JS. He prepared a check of Rs. 5 crores for the party, and his son and actor Ram Charan also decided to support the party financially.

Due to these engagements, Pawan Kalyan had to postpone his Yelamanchali election campaign which was supposed to be held on Monday.