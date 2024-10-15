Accused in Chhattisgarh Twin Murder Arrested After 48 Hours

Raipur: Nearly 48 hours after the chilling twin-murder of wife and daughter of a cop in Surajpur in north Chhattisgarh, police on Tuesday arrested the accused in Balrampur district in the state.

The accused Kuldeep Sahu was arrested when he was returning to Balrampur in Chhattisgarh from Gadarmana in Jharkhand in a bus, police said.

“The accused has been arrested. He will be interrogated by the police”, Surguja range inspector general of police Ankit Garg said on Tuesday.

Sahu had fled to Jharkhand after committing the murder on Sunday evening, according to the police.

Police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Sahu has 17 cases of loot, assault and abduction pending against him in various police stations.

He was out on bail.

According to the police, Sahu attacked a police constable, identified as Ghanshyam Sonwani, by pouring hot oil on him following heated exchanges during the immersion of Durga idols in Surajpur on Sunday evening.

The policeman has been admitted to the local hospital in a serious condition.

Later, police head constable Talib Sheikh reached the spot to arrest Sahu.

He however had fled the spot in his four-wheeler.

Later, he went to Mr Sheikh’s home and killed his wife and daughter.

The bodies were found in an agriculture field around 5 km from the crime spot on Monday morning, police said.

The incident had triggered outrage with the mob torching the house of the accused and the vehicles parked there.

The mob had also attacked the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) when the latter was trying to calm them down.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday strongly disapproved of the violent reaction by the mob, saying that no one should take law into one’s hand.

He said that a nameplate in which NSUI was written was found in the vehicle, carrying the accused.

This clearly indicated which party the accused belonged to, Mr Sai said.