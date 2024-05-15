ACB Court Held Hearing on Lokesh ‘Red Book’ Remarks

Vijayawada: The ACB court held a hearing on a petition filed by the CID seeking the arrest of Telugu Desam national general-secretary N. Lokesh for threatening the government officials of action and for violation of Section 41 A of CrPC here on Wednesday.

The court adjourned the case for the next hearing to June 18 when Lokesh’s counsel sought some time for filing counter and objections.

Lokesh used to threaten the police officers and government officials during his Yuvagalam Padayatra, claiming that their names were entered in the ‘Red Book’ and they would be taken to task once their party was elected to power in 2024 polls for supporting the ruling YSRC.