ACB Begins Probe Into Job Scam in Singareni, Kothagudem

Hyderabad:Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, who received information about irregularities in job recruitment in Singareni Collieries, have initiated inquiries into the complaints.

A team of ACB officials led by a DSP rank officer visited the Singareni Collieries Company’s (SCC) head office located at Kothagudem on Wednesday and verified the documents.

According to sources, senior officials of SCC found irregularities in medical fitness certificates issued by the chief medical officer’s office at Kothagudem. Many members of the same family had obtained jobs based on fitness certificates which were allegedly issued by the staff of the CMO.

“If any existing employee of the Singareni Collieries Company is unfit medically and he refers to their family members by submitting fitness certificates to get the job. In the process, the existing employees deliberately submitted unfit medical certificates and obtained fitness certificates for their family members by obtaining jobs,” sources said.

During internal verification, it came to light and the SCC officials lodged a complaint with the ACB seeking registration of cases and investigation into the issue. To get such fitness certificates, the CMO staff and mediators have allegedly received huge bribes. Based on the complaint, the ACB officials initiated investigation.