AAP MP Sanjay Singh Seeks Debate in RS on Delhi's Health Emergency

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday moved a motion in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking suspension of the House's listed business to demand a discussion.

Singh demanded an urgent discussion on what he described as a 'public health emergency' in Delhi, the rising crime, and the humanitarian crisis caused by bulldozer demolitions.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on December 1 (Monday), marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.

Today, the lower house of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha, will hold a special discussion to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, during which several important, lesser-known historical facets of the iconic national song are expected to be highlighted.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate at 12 noon, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Meanwhile, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Vande Mataram was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his immortal novel Anandamath, which was published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness.