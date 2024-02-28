A Straight Fight Between BJP and Cong. in LS Polls: Karuna Gopal

Hyderabad: The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections would be a straight fight between BJP and the Congress in Telangana state, where the BRS has lost its presence. The voters will see it as a contest between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, observed V. Karuna Gopal, BJP national in-charge for women policies. She claimed that Modi’s tall image will help them make a clean sweep of the 17 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Karuna Gopal said that the strong sentiment following construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the support of women will be the decisive factors in support of NDA in the elections. Referring to a survey, she said that the findings in the state are that 60 per cent urban voters and youth are emotionally connected to Modi.

The tough decisions taken by the Centre have helped the country to achieve a No. five spot in GDP ranking, thereby effectively shedding the `fragile five’ tag during UPA rule.

Similar to the manner with which the Congress government has failed to deliver its promises in Karnataka, even the Revanth Reddy government will come a cropper when it comes to implementing the guarantees given to Telangana people.

The Modi government has given priority for improving the living standards of four sections- women, youth, poor and farmers. More than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty.