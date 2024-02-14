A Mall, Theatre and Four Industries Sealed Over Tax Evasion in Bengaluru City

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials swung into action against tax evaders and sealed a Mall, a theatre and four industries under Dasarahalli zone on Wednesday over non-payment of property taxes which has been pending for a couple of years.

The Rockline Mall was sealed over non-payment of property tax and the Mall has to pay taxes since 2011 amounting to Rs 11.51 crore. A source in BBMP told Deccan Chronicle that a notice was served on the Mall but the Mall personnel refused to accept the notice served on them. The Mall belonged to Pushpakumari and T.N. Venkatesh. The Rockline Mall is reportedly owned by actor and producer popularly known as Rockline Venkatesh.

When officials concerned of BBMP reached Rockline Mall, the personnel denied that they were served notice by BBMP over non-payment of taxes before officials concerned sealed it.

In another sealing of a building by BBMP officials, Mohan theatre was also sealed over non-payment of property tax and the theatre has to pay Rs 9 lakh. Four industries in the Zone were also sealed by the BBMP officials. The BBMP source said the Mall owner had not come forward to pay the pending tax and if paid, the Mall will be opened.