9mm Cartridges Found at Red Fort Blast Site

New Delhi: In a major development in the Red Fort car blast case, Delhi Police sources on Sunday confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site — two live and one empty — were of 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession.

A senior official said that despite the cartridge recovery, no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene. “These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission,” police said.

Sources indicated that while the cartridges were recovered, the weapon used to fire them has not been found. Officials are now investigating how these cartridges came to be there and whether the suspect possessed them.

The discovery of the 9mm cartridges has added a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, as officials probe the source of the ammunition and any potential links to terror or criminal networks. Security agencies have examined CCTV footage and collected forensic evidence from the blast site.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

A day earlier, Delhi Police had registered a fresh FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy in connection with the Red Fort blast investigation.

Meanwhile, security around the Red Fort has been tightened, with authorities maintaining strict vigil over entry points and surrounding areas.

On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir — Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed — in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources said.

All State Medical Councils have been informed, and an order has been issued regarding the removal of the four doctors, effective November 14, 2025.

Delhi Police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the blast, citing alleged links to past terror cases.

Investigation agencies said on Thursday that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city. Preliminary findings suggest they intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple IEDs for simultaneous attacks.

Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

Al-Falah University has since distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, stating that it has no connection with the accused beyond their official roles, and that no questionable chemicals or materials are being used or stored on campus.

Essential DNA, explosive, and other samples have been collected and sent for forensic examination. The investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

