9 of 13 Indians on capsized tanker saved

New Delhi: Nine out of 13 Indians onboard a Comoros-flagged cargo vessel that capsized off Oman coast three days ago have been rescued, official sources said on Wednesday.

The vessel MT Falcon Prestige had capsized on July 14 southeast of Ras Madrakah. Thirteen Indian seafarers were onboard the ship.

Earlier, the Indian Navy has deployed its warship INS Teg and long-range maritime surveillance aircraft P8I to search for survivors. "An Indian Naval warship deployed in the region and undergoing Operational Turn Around was dispatched at short notice to provide search and rescue assistance. Efforts are going on in coordination with Omani authorities and assets, despite rough seas and strong winds," said sources in the defence establishment.

The Indian Embassy in Oman is in constant communication with Omani authorities. "A search and rescue operation for the seafarers, coordinated by the Oman Maritime Security Centre (OMSC), is going on. The Indian Navy has also joined the search and rescue operations," said diplomatic sources.

According to ship tracking data, the oil tanker was enroute to the Yemeni port of Aden and capsized off Oman's major industrial port of Duqm.

The "Prestige Falcon" is a 117-metre-long oil products tanker built in 2007.