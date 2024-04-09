72 mT of Paddy Bought From 10,325 Farmers

Hyderabad: The civil supplies department has procured 72.071 metric tonnes of paddy from 10,325 farmers across six districts through 556 paddy purchase centres. This progress is part of the government’s initiative, which began on March 25, aiming to reach a target of 75.40 lakh metric tonnes this year. Currently, 5,923 out of 7,149 planned paddy purchase centres are operational, with purchases initiated in five districts. Additionally, out of the required 18.85 crore gunny bags, 14 crore bags have been prepared, sufficient for the purchase of 56 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, with efforts ongoing to secure the remaining bags.