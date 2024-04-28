632 Micro Observers Appointed for Poll Duty in NTR District

Vijayawada: As many as 632 micro observers have been appointed for election duties in 1,874 polling stations across NTR district, of which 878 have been identified as critical polling stations.

During a training programme for micro-observers at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday, district collector and election officer S. Dilli Rao underscored the significance of accurate planning and adherence to ECI guidelines.

Dilli Rao highlighted the significance of impartiality in conducting the general elections.

NTR district general observers emphasised the importance of diligent micro observers in ensuring smooth and fair polling in troubled areas.

The training session aimed to equip micro observers with necessary skills to ensure smooth polling, particularly in problematic areas.

Various aspects of the election process, like mock polling, polling material management, secrecy of voting, and adherence to ECI guidelines were discussed in detail. Micro observers were also briefed on the operation of ballot units, control units, and VVPAT in electronic voting machines.