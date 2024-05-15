52 Remain in Fray for Graduate MLC Elections

Nalgonda: Fifty-two candidates have remained in the fray for the MLC polls to the Graduates Constituency elections in three districts of Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal which will be held on on May 27.

Speaking to media at the collectorate here, District Collector and the Returning Officer of the elections Harichadana Dasari said after withdrawal of nominations, 52 candidates were left in the fray for the elections.

The Graduates’Constituency is spread in 12 districts and the additional district collectors of these districts would act as assistant returning officers for the election. The model code of conduct would be the same as the one implemented for Lok Sabha elections, she said.

Stating that the election would be conducted on ballot papers, she said boxes would be shifted to strongrooms at Nalgonda from 12 districts after completion of the polling. Counting of votes would be held on June 5, she added.