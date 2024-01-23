Top
51 IAF aircraft including Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Tejas to participate in R-Day flypast

23 Jan 2024
51 IAF aircraft including Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Tejas to participate in R-Day flypast
Rafale, Sukhoi -30, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas aircraft will participate in the flypast (Representational file image)
New Delhi: A total of 51 Indian Air Force aircraft including 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport aircraft, 13 helicopters, and one heritage aircraft will participate in the Republic Day flypast this year.
Four aircraft from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Navy will also fly in two separate formations with the IAF aircraft. All these aircraft will operate from six different bases.
According to the Indian Air Force officials, Rafale, Sukhoi -30, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas aircraft will participate in the flypast in different formations.


