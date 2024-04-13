5,000 Supporters Donate to TD Based on Naidu’s Recent Call

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s call for donations to the people during the launch of a website for the purpose recently, seems to have got a good response with nearly 5,000 party leaders and supporters donating money to the party online.

In a statement from the TD office here on Friday, the party leaders said they received overwhelming response for the appeal made by their party chief to donate to the party generously to contribute their share for building the AP.

The party leaders claimed that as the party was established in 1982, it has been working for the welfare of the people in the last four decades irrespective of the fact whether it was in power or not.