43 from Telugu states crack India’s toughest exam

Hyderabad: Donuru Ananya Reddy of Mahbubnagar, a graduate from Miranda House, University of Delhi, clinched the third position in the prestigious UPSC civil services examination (CSE) for 2023. She is among the 43 candidates from the state who cracked the exam.

Aditya Srivastava, who is undergoing IPS training at the National Police Academy (NPA), and Animesh Pradhan, an Indian Oil Corp. employee, secured the first and second positions. P.K. Sidharth Ramkumar and Ruhani stood fourth and fifth and are also undergoing IPS training at the NPA.

In his posts on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the unsuccessful aspirants, saying they have chances ahead to success. He said India was rich with opportunities where their talents can truly shine.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated candidates from the Telugu states and said that the selection of close to 50 candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the civil services was proof of the talent and dedication in our states. "I am particularly proud of D. Ananya Reddy from Palamuru for securing the third rank nationally," he had said.

Ananya Reddy opted for anthropology as her optional subject despite her degree in geography. She had earlier told the media that she was driven by a desire to serve society from a young age which inspired her to enter the civil services. She is the first in her family to join the civil services. Her preparation strategy was to study diligently for 12 to 14 hours a day leading up to the exam.

A total of 43 candidates from the Telugu states cleared the rigorous three-tier selection process, which includes the preliminary, the mains, and the personality test.

Anupriya Nenavath from Balanagar in Mahbubnagar secured the 914th rank on her third attempt. "My husband, a civil servant in Lakshadweep, along with my parents and in-laws, especially my mother and mother-in-law, have been monumental in their support. They encouraged me to stand on my own feet throughout this journey," Anupriya told Deccan Chronicle, speaking from Lakshadweep.

Chittapuli Narendra Padal, the 545th ranker, pursuing his masters in political science at Osmania University, said, "I was hopeful of clearing the exam but securing such a rank was beyond my expectations. I thank my family and mentors who not only coached me but also guided me through life."

Narendra said that he had initially written Group 1 exams, but after they were cancelled, he shifted his focus primarily to the UPSC in February 2023.

Gopalakrishna, director of a coaching institute in the city, noted that the twin states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have consistently produced a significant number of successful candidates, a trend that is robust and expected to continue.

GRAPHIC

Preliminary: 10,16,850 applicants

Mains: 14,624

Personality test: 2,855

Selected: 1,016; 664 men, 352 women

Candidates will be posted to IAS, IFS, IPS, other central services

Top 25 are students of engineering, humanities, science, commerce, business administration, law, and architecture from premier institutions





Top 10 Telugu speaking candidates:

Donuru Ananya Reddy - Rank 3

Nandala Sai Kiran - Rank 27

K.N.Chandana Jahnavi - Rank 50

Merugu Kaushik - Rank 82

Ravula Jayasimha Reddy - Rank 104

Penkeesu Dheeraj Reddy - Rank 173

G. Akshay Deepak - Rank 196

Anusha Pillay - Rank 202

Syed Mustafa Hashmi - Rank 312

Nimmanapalli Pradeep Reddy - Rank 382

Other successful candidates



Among the successful Telugu candidates, ranked between 400 and 1,000 are: Nandiraju Sri Meghana Dev (411), Gobbilla Krishnasreevatsav (444), Banna Venkatesh (467), Kadumuri Hari Prasad Raju (475), Poola Dhanush (480), Adusumilli Monica (487), K.Srinivasulu (526), Chittapuli Narendra Padal (545), Koyyada Pranav Kumar (554), Nelluri Sai Teja (558), Kiran Sajempu (568), Marripati Naga Bharath (580), Ramareddipeta Rajinikanth (587), Potupureddi Bhargav (590), Mukuri Prince Kamal Teja (626), Vadthyavath Yashwanth Naik (627), Aishwarya Nelli Syamala (649), Gade Swetha (711), Kolanupaka Sahana (739), Mulagani Uday Krishna Reddy (780), Koyye Chitti Raju (833), Hanitha Vemulapaty (Rank 887), K. Shashikanth (891), Kesarapu Meena (899), Anupriya Nenavath (914), Dharavath Sai Prakash (919), Korapothula Sreekar Raj (934), Ravuri Sai Alekhya (938), Bhukva Ananth (942), Govada Navya Sree (995).