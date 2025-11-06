42.31 Per Cent Turnout In First Phase Of Bihar Polls Till 1 Pm

Patna : A total of 42.31 per cent of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections on Thursday, an official said. Gopalganj district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 46.73, followed by Lakhisarai (46.37) and Begusarai (46.02).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav were among the top leaders who cast their votes in the first phase of the high-stakes assembly polls, seen as a litmus test for the ruling NDA.

In a post on X, opposition RJD alleged, "During the voting in the first phase, electricity is being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Maha gathbandhan with the intention of slowing down voting. Slow voting is being deliberately caused. Please, the Election Commission, take immediate cognizance of such rigging with 'malicious intent' and 'mala fide intentions' and take prompt action."

Chief Electoral Office, however, dismissed the allegations, saying, "This allegation is completely baseless and misleading. Voting is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar. The Election Commission of India is following all standard protocols to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda."

Voting began at 7 am for 121 seats amid tight security arrangements, an official said, adding it will continue till 5 pm.