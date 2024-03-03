4 IPS Officers Transferred in AP

Vijayawada: The AP Government transferred four IPS officers on Sunday. Weeks after Malika Garg was transferred and posted as superintendent of police (SP) in Tirupati, she was transferred and posted as SP, CID. In a minor reshuffle of IPS officers, Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy issued transfer orders to four IPS officers through GO RT No 494 on Sunday.

Krishna Kanth Patel, DCP, L&O, Vijayawada is transferred and posted as SP, Tirupati District. Adhiraj Singh Rana, commandant, 5th battalion, Vizianagaram is transferred and posted as DCP, L&O, Vijayawada. Gowthami Sali, commandant, 16th battalion APSP, Visakhapatnam, is placed in full additional charge of the post of commandant, 5th battalion, Vizianagaram, until further orders.