360-Degree Attack on Narcotics, Organized Crime Needed: Amit Shah

Raipur: Union home minister on Friday said that a 360-degree attack on narcotics and organized crime needs to be launched to strongly deal with the drug traffickers and criminals.

Inaugurating the three-day 60th All India DGP/ IGP conference here, Mr Shah said that ‘We must launch a 360-degree attack on narcotics and organized crime and build such a system that drug traffickers and criminals do not get even an inch of space in this country’.

He said that the time has now come for state police forces to work together with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and strike hard at the narcotics gangs operating at state, national, and international levels, and put their masterminds behind the bars.

Mr. Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DGP/ IGP conference has emerged as a key forum for resolving the country’s internal security challenges- ranging from identifying problems, and challenges to formulating strategies and policies.

Referring to the actionable steps taken by the Modi government for the complete elimination of Naxalism, he said that in the last seven years, the Centre has strengthened the security grid by constructing 586 fortified police stations.

As a result, the number of Naxal-affected districts has come down from 126 in 2014 to 11 today.

He exuded confidence that the country will be completely free from the menace of Naxalism before the next DGP/ IGP conference.

Mr. Shah said that the country has been facing the problem of Naxalism for the last four decades.

The Modi government has provided the permanent solutions to three hotspots which had become a festering wound of the nation- Naxalims, the North-East, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, he said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been strengthened, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been made more robust, three new criminal laws have been introduced, and strong laws have been enacted against narcotics and fugitive offenders.

Once the three new criminal laws are fully implemented, policing in India will become the most modern in the world.

Referring to the Centre’s action against terrorism and extremism, he said that after the Union government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), nationwide raids were conducted on their hideouts and arrests were made, which is an outstanding example of Centre-state coordination.

He said that security forces and police are delivering strong blows to extremism, radicalization, and narcotics by focusing on three key aspects: accuracy of intelligence, clarity of objectives, and synergy in action.