32,000 Anganwadi workers, helpers report for duty in AP

As many as 32,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers reported to work by Monday across Andhra Pradesh.

They have been holding a strike demanding wage hike and better service conditions for the last 41 days, affecting the day-to-day maintenance of the Anganwadi Centres.

The state government dealt with the agitating workers and helpers with a firm hand and issued directions to the district administration to terminate the services of those who failed to report for work by Monday.

Accordingly, out of the 55,607 AWCs in the state - each Centre having a worker and a helper – as many as 32,000 workers and helpers reported for work in the last few days. On Monday alone, 13,000 workers and helpers resumed work.

Earlier, tension mounted as a large number of workers and helpers arrived in the city to stage a protest. Police took several of them into custody but they were released later.

Meanwhile, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana extended an olive branch to striking Anganwadi workers and helpers on Monday, promising to address their demands in the upcoming fiscal year.

Addressing the issue in Vijayawada, he acknowledged the return of some workers and expressed gratitude for their commitment. However, he issued a stern warning against succumbing to the "misguided promises" of certain politicians.

Emphasising the critical role Anganwadi workers play in caring for lactating mothers and children, Satyanarayana has urged them to prioritise their duties at Anganwadi Centres (AWCs).