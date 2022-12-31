  
Nation, Current Affairs

Anjani Kumar assumes charge, assures to take policing to greater heights

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Dec 31, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 12:12 am IST
Anjani Kumar takes charge as Director General of Police as outgoing Director General of Police Mahendar Reddy hands-over at the DGP office on Saturday (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)
HYDERABAD: The 1990 batch IPS officer Anjani Kumar, who took charge as Director General of Police on Saturday, said that it would be his prime duty to take all initiatives to greater heights. Police are seen as partners in economic development in Telangana, he said.

"We have to take it to the next high level. Telangana is the engine of growth for the entire country across segments like electricity, encouraging farmers, safety of women and welfare of children and weaker sections. And of course, the challenges that come with rapid urbanisation," Kumar said.

Earlier, at a farewell function for outgoing DGP M. Mahendar Reddy, Anjani Kumar assured his predecessor, “We all will work together and fulfill all your dreams so that the next generation will feel proud of your legacy.”

Turning nostalgic, Mahehdar Reddy said that he had worked in the police department for 36 years and had done a good job. “We introduced several reforms in the department after Telangana state was created. Anjani Kumar is a workaholic and a committed police officer. I am sure he (Anjani Kumar) will take forward and implement all reforms to ensure the security of the people,” he said.

"A uniform systemic response is a must for every situation-from the remote areas of Eturnagaram to the IT hub in the financial district, from Eeglapenta to the swanky campus of Madhapur. This process has to be made more and more efficient on an everyday basis," Anjani Kumar said.

“The state police are citizen-friendly and at the same time they should be stringent against criminals. We have to make the environment so difficult that a criminal should dread continuing his unlawful activities," Kumar said.

All top police officials, staff and employees of the DGP office met him and greeted him after taking charge.

Later, Anjani Kumar called on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and thanked him for reposing trust in his abilities for the top job.

