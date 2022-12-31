  
All you need to know about Kothaguda Flyover set for inauguration on January 1

Published Dec 31, 2022, 8:46 pm IST
An aerial view of the Kothaguda flyover that minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate on Sunday. â€” By arrangement
 HYDERABAD: Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the Kothaguda flyover on New Year’s day and here is all you need to know about it:

  • The multi-level unidirectional flyover is expected to ease traffic snarls at Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur.
     
  • The GHMC built the Rs. 263.09-crore flyover under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).
     
  • It is expected to provide 100 per cent traffic solution at the Botanical Garden junction and Kothaguda junctions and 66 per cent at Kondapur.
     
  • The uni-directional flyover is for traffic from Gachibowli   heading towards Kondapur, Allwyn Colony and Miyapur, apart from vehicles from Gachibowli towards Hitec City and Financial District.
     
  • For commuters from Kondapur to Gachibowli, a unidirectional three-lane underpass is being built near Kothaguda Junction.
     
  • The main flyover is a five-lane bridge from SLN terminus up to Botanical Garden junction, six lanes from Botanical junction up to Kothaguda junction and three lanes from Kothaguda junction up to Kondapur RTA  office.