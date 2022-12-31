All you need to know about Kothaguda Flyover set for inauguration on January 1

HYDERABAD: Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the Kothaguda flyover on New Year’s day and here is all you need to know about it:
- The multi-level unidirectional flyover is expected to ease traffic snarls at Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur.
- The GHMC built the Rs. 263.09-crore flyover under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).
- It is expected to provide 100 per cent traffic solution at the Botanical Garden junction and Kothaguda junctions and 66 per cent at Kondapur.
- The uni-directional flyover is for traffic from Gachibowli heading towards Kondapur, Allwyn Colony and Miyapur, apart from vehicles from Gachibowli towards Hitec City and Financial District.
- For commuters from Kondapur to Gachibowli, a unidirectional three-lane underpass is being built near Kothaguda Junction.
- The main flyover is a five-lane bridge from SLN terminus up to Botanical Garden junction, six lanes from Botanical junction up to Kothaguda junction and three lanes from Kothaguda junction up to Kondapur RTA office.