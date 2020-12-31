Nation Current Affairs 31 Dec 2020 Visakhapatnam police ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Visakhapatnam police ban New Year celebrations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 31, 2020, 7:16 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2020, 7:16 am IST
Police said liquor outlets must down shutters by 8 P.M, though bars-cum-restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 11 P.M
Visakhapatnam police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said all establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and others should close by 10 P.M on December 31. (Representational Images)
 Visakhapatnam police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said all establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and others should close by 10 P.M on December 31. (Representational Images)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police have banned New Year eve celebrations in public on Thursday and New Year festivities on Friday in view of Covid-19 pandemic as well as the possible threat due to the new strain of Coronavirus in the city.Vizag hosts at least 20–30 New Year bashes along the beach road and other places every year. But this year, authorities have denied permission to event organisers for holding any such parties.

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha on Wednesday said all establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and others should close by 10 p.m. on December 31. He appealed to people that they stay indoors and usher in the New Year at their own homes.

 

Police said liquor outlets must down shutters by 8 P.M, though bars-cum-restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 11 P.M. The entire R. K. Beach stretch will be shut for traffic during the intervening night of December 31-January 1 to prevent any gatherings.

Authorities have appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 norms during prayers at churches and at other places on December 31 night.

The police commissioner said they have formed special teams to check drinking at public places, bike racing, eve teasing, and other incidents from December 31 evening onwards. They have taken up a campaign titled “Bash or Rash Leads to Crash”. Youngsters have been requested to support police during the pandemic by staying indoors while welcoming the New Year.

 

Police belonging to agency areas have also banned gatherings and camp fires at Lambasinghi, Araku Valley and Ananathagiri Hills.

...
Tags: new year celebration, covid 19, visakhapatanam police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

The court observed that the action of the state government filing such a petition with 'false allegations' amounted to an interference in the discharge of judicial functions.

Fresh HC-government war breaks out in Andhra Pradesh

Corporation authorities, citing massive corruption in the centralised EVDM, said a decentralization will come into effect soon.

GHMC floats own wing to check building rule violations, corruption by EVDM

Telangana Chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. (DC Image)

Telangana nod for Ayushman Bharat; to be dovetailed to Aarogyasri

The chief minister said that about 30.75 lakh free-housing project beneficiaries have been identified across the state, For them, 28.30 lakh houses will be constructed under the YSR Jagananna layouts in two phases

Fulfilled 95 per cent promises in 18 months: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Uncle-aunty’ rule at Centre, ridicules Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Union cabinet approves Akash missiles to friendly nations

Akash, which has a range of 25 km, has over 96 per cent indigenisation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Online tests for centre government recruitments

The Union Cabinet in August had decided to set up the national recruitment agency, a multi-agency body, for conducting the CET to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. (Representational image)

India-UK passenger flights to remain suspended till January 7

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there. (AFP)

PM Modi launches driverless train

After the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021 (Image:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham