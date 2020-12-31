Visakhapatnam police ban New Year celebrations

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said all establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and others should close by 10 P.M on December 31. (Representational Images)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police have banned New Year eve celebrations in public on Thursday and New Year festivities on Friday in view of Covid-19 pandemic as well as the possible threat due to the new strain of Coronavirus in the city.Vizag hosts at least 20–30 New Year bashes along the beach road and other places every year. But this year, authorities have denied permission to event organisers for holding any such parties.

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha on Wednesday said all establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and others should close by 10 p.m. on December 31. He appealed to people that they stay indoors and usher in the New Year at their own homes.

Police said liquor outlets must down shutters by 8 P.M, though bars-cum-restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 11 P.M. The entire R. K. Beach stretch will be shut for traffic during the intervening night of December 31-January 1 to prevent any gatherings.

Authorities have appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 norms during prayers at churches and at other places on December 31 night.

The police commissioner said they have formed special teams to check drinking at public places, bike racing, eve teasing, and other incidents from December 31 evening onwards. They have taken up a campaign titled “Bash or Rash Leads to Crash”. Youngsters have been requested to support police during the pandemic by staying indoors while welcoming the New Year.

Police belonging to agency areas have also banned gatherings and camp fires at Lambasinghi, Araku Valley and Ananathagiri Hills.