Relief to land owners in the prohibited list

HYDERABAD: In a relief to landowners, who have been facing hardships due to their lands being listed in the prohibited list, the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has directed collectors to enquire into such disputes and take steps to resolve them.

He held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday on the maintenance of Dharani Portal and measures being taken to improve its performance.

Rao pointed out that at some places the government and private lands are in the same survey number and those are put in the prohibited list (22/A).

He asked the district collectors to enquire into lands in those survey numbers and determine the government and private lands and accordingly issue the pattadar passbooks to the eligible owners.

Rao directed the district collectors to resolve the disputes related to lands, which were placed under the Part-B of revenue records during the comprehensive survey earlier, within two months, except those cases pending in courts.

The Chief Minister asked the district collectors to undertake field inquiries, if needed, to resolve the lands placed under Part- B of the records and finalise ownership rights.

He said that barely two months after its launch, Dharani portal, the unique one-stop platform for transaction of agriculture lands, has yielded the desired results with as many as 80,000 people completing land registrations. He said the portal was launched to ensure that farmers do not face any problems in sale, purchase, registration, or mutation of agricultural lands.

He expressed satisfaction over the fact that farmers were now able to go through registration, sale, purchase, and mutation within minutes, without resorting to bribes or using influence and without making them do the rounds of various offices to get their job done.

Pointing out that within two months, as many as 1.6 lakh people booked slots and 80,000 had already completed their registrations, Rao said 90 per cent of the farmers had land holdings of less than five acres and the government’s aim was to ensure that these farmers go about the registration and mutation process without any problems, whatsoever.

He informed that more options would be added to the portal besides improving its functioning.

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to complete mutation of lands, which were registered prior to the creation of Dharani portal by accepting applications through Mee- Seva and allotting them slots. He urged them to examine the applications for regularization of Sada Bi Nama and finalize ownership rights. He instructed the officials to constitute tribunals to settle land disputes that are pending in revenue courts under the supervision of collectors in all the districts.

Rao instructed them to resolve cases under Act 1/70 in non-scheduled areas and also take measures to safeguard the land rights of the local STs.

Rao directed that the Collectors should inquire about the discrepancies on Sethwar and take the final decision.

He asked officers to facilitate registration of lease agreements through the Dharani portal and also agreement of sale-cum-GPA and allow registration of agriculture lands sale deeds and exchange deeds through the portal.

He asked officers to provide opportunities for setting up companies, firms and other institutions in agriculture lands to sell or purchase lands through Dharani portal immediately.

He said opportunities should be provided to NRIs to get the land registered on their names by registering their passport number.

He told officers that in case somebody was not in a position to come on the day the slot was allotted, they should be allowed to book a slot for another day. He said money should be refunded in case the slot is cancelled. He directed the officers to transfer the land assigned by the government to the legal heirs if the allottee farmer dies.

Rao said that under no circumstances should tank lands, FTL lands, Wakf lands, forest lands, Endowment lands be registered.