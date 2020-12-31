Governor steps into resolve Kaloji University controversy

The Governor was responding to a series of representations from the students of Telangana state regarding the MBBS admissions in the state (Image: @DrTamilisaiGuv)

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on the ongoing controversy over the injustice meted out to Telangana state students in MBBS admissions.

The Governor met university vice chancellor Dr B.Karunakar Reddy at Raj Bhavan in the evening and discussed the complaints she received against the faulty admission process which left local students in the lurch. The Governor’s move comes at a time when the government and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are maintaining a stoic silence over Telangana state students losing seats to their counterparts from Andhra Pradesh.

Later, a communiqué from Raj Bhavan stated that the Governor had told the Vice Chancellor to safeguard the interests of the meritorious students in MBBS admissions. “The Governor was responding to a series of representations from the students of Telangana state regarding the MBBS admissions in the state,” said the communiqué.

Earlier in the morning, the Governor tweeted that she was meeting the VC to get a clarification on medical admissions held this year as she received several representations from “our Telangana" students about denial of admissions and (entry into) better colleges to local meritorious students.

Dr Sravan Dasoju, All India Congress Committee spokesperson, welcomed the Governor’s move which he said came at a time when the state government remained a silent spectator. “Salute to the Governor that she has put her foot down to resolve and rescue students of Telangana in terms of medical seats,” he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also dashed off a letter to the Vice Chancellor demanding that the counselling be scrapped and taken up a fresh, rectifying the anomaly. He demanded a White Paper from the government and university on whether the Supreme Court judgment was followed in filling up seats in the reserved categories at the time of sliding in the subsequent phases of counselling. He wanted the university to remove the private agency which had been providing technical support for counselling.