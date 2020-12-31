Nation Current Affairs 31 Dec 2020 Governor steps into ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Governor steps into resolve Kaloji University controversy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 31, 2020, 4:21 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2020, 10:21 am IST
The Governor met university VC Karunakar Reddy at Raj Bhavan and discussed the complaints she received against the faulty admission process
The Governor was responding to a series of representations from the students of Telangana state regarding the MBBS admissions in the state (Image: @DrTamilisaiGuv)
 The Governor was responding to a series of representations from the students of Telangana state regarding the MBBS admissions in the state (Image: @DrTamilisaiGuv)

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on the ongoing controversy over the injustice meted out to Telangana state students in MBBS admissions.

The Governor met university vice chancellor Dr B.Karunakar Reddy at Raj Bhavan in the evening and discussed the complaints she received against the faulty admission process which left local students in the lurch. The Governor’s move comes at a time when the government and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are maintaining a stoic silence over Telangana state students losing seats to their counterparts from Andhra Pradesh.

 

Later, a communiqué from Raj Bhavan stated that the Governor had told the Vice Chancellor to safeguard the interests of the meritorious students in MBBS admissions. “The Governor was responding to a series of representations from the students of Telangana state regarding the MBBS admissions in the state,” said the communiqué.

Earlier in the morning, the Governor tweeted that she was meeting the VC to get a clarification on medical admissions held this year as she received several representations from “our Telangana" students about denial of admissions and (entry into) better colleges to local meritorious students.

 

Dr Sravan Dasoju, All India Congress Committee spokesperson, welcomed the Governor’s move which he said came at a time when the state government remained a silent spectator. “Salute to the Governor that she has put her foot down to resolve and rescue students of Telangana in terms of medical seats,” he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also dashed off a letter to the Vice Chancellor demanding that the counselling be scrapped and taken up a fresh, rectifying the anomaly. He demanded a White Paper from the government and university on whether the Supreme Court judgment was followed in filling up seats in the reserved categories at the time of sliding in the subsequent phases of counselling. He wanted the university to remove the private agency which had been providing technical support for counselling.

 

...
Tags: governor tamilisai soundararajan, kaloji narayana rao university of health sciences (knruhs), telangana state student, mbbs admissions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a protest meet in solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, December. 23, 2020. (PTI)

Kerala CM moves resolution against central farm laws in Assembly

Mr Modi’s visit is expected to boost the BJP’s poll prospects in the state, where crucial Assembly polls will be held early next year. (PTI Photo)

Modi going to Bengal for Netaji’s birth anniversary

According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2. (Representational Image: AFP)

Night curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations

Farmers leaders during a meeting with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (unseen) and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (unseen) over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, December. 30, 2020. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Talks deadlocked over repeal of agricultural laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Uncle-aunty’ rule at Centre, ridicules Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Union cabinet approves Akash missiles to friendly nations

Akash, which has a range of 25 km, has over 96 per cent indigenisation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Online tests for centre government recruitments

The Union Cabinet in August had decided to set up the national recruitment agency, a multi-agency body, for conducting the CET to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. (Representational image)

India-UK passenger flights to remain suspended till January 7

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there. (AFP)

Fresh HC-government war breaks out in Andhra Pradesh

The court observed that the action of the state government filing such a petition with 'false allegations' amounted to an interference in the discharge of judicial functions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham