Nation Current Affairs 31 Dec 2019 Will chalk out strat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will chalk out strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS

ANI
Published Dec 31, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2019, 11:45 am IST
General Rawat expressed confidence that General Ashok Narawane, who will be stepping in his shoes, will take Army to new heights.
During General Rawat's tenure as the Army chief, artillery gun systems M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted in the force. (Photo: ANI)
 During General Rawat's tenure as the Army chief, artillery gun systems M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted in the force. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Army is better prepared to take on the challenges at Pakistan and China borders, said India's first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat before demitting office of the Army chief on Tuesday.

Answering a question by ANI whether the Army became better equipped to tackle challenges on the Pakistan and China borders under his three years tenure, he said: "Yes, they are better prepared."

 

General Rawat said that he is focused on restructuring and modernising the Army.

"My focus was on army restructuring, weapon system modernisation, and non-contact warfare," he told reporters here.

During General Rawat's tenure as the Army chief, artillery gun systems M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and K-9 Vajra, and Sig Sauer assault rifles were inducted in the force.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial, General Rawat expressed gratitude to soldiers and complimented "defence civilians and their families" for their support.

"As I demit the office of the chief of Army staff, I wish to convey my gratitude and compliment our soldiers, the ranks and files of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances and performed duty in keeping traditions of armed forces," he said.

He said: "I thank defence civilians, their families, veterans and their families who have supported us, and me in particular, in helping me perform my duties in an honourable manner."

He also extended New Year wishes to the soldiers and their families.

General Rawat expressed confidence that General Ashok Narawane, who will be stepping in his shoes, will take the Indian Army to new heights.

"I also wish to convey my best wishes to General Ashok Narawane who will be assuming office as 28th chief of Army staff. We are confident that he will, through his competence and professionalism, take this army to even new heights," he said and complimented Narawane's wife who will be taking charge as the mantle of president of army wife’s welfare association.

"The army will continue to achieve greater heights under their leadership," he added.

General Rawat took over as Army chief on December 31, 2016, after superseding two officers senior to him.

General Rawat will take charge as the first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), a post created to make it the main point of contact for the government for dealing with defence forces' issues.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bipin rawat, chief of defence staff, indian army, narendra modi, ajit doval
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Gen Naravane, who was serving as vice chief of the Army, succeeds Gen Bipin Rawat, appointed the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, a post created to bring in operational convergence among the three services. (Photo: ANI)

General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief

These people had travelled from Sindh Province, Pakistan to Kota in the year 2000 and were given citizenship by Kota Collector Om Prakash Kasera on December 30, this year. (Photo: ANI)

8 people from Pakistan get Indian citizenship

Following a meeting with Rahul, Congress leaders from Maharashtra are expected to pay a courtesy visit to party interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Maharashtra Cong leaders

'Started on wrong foot': Congress questions General Rawat's role as CDS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not so innocent people have also died in violent CAA protests: Ram Madhav

'No one forced to go there': Goa minister as 3 die at Sunburn festival

The Congress alleged that drugs were

Gehlot suffering from depression, short-term memory loss: Rajasthan BJP chief

Chief Minister Gehlot has repeatedly targeted RSS and BJP leaders over the CAA and other issues and has declared that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state. (Photo: File)

Army chief Bipin Rawat appointed India's first Chief of Defence staff

(Photo: File)

Gang of Himachal nomads held for theft

Commissioner Bhagwat said that the accused tried to dispose of the stolen property in Akola, but were unsuccessful. They wanted to go to Delhi to dispose of the property. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham