Will probe Modi, Agusta link: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said that it was fully committed to probing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s “collusion” with AgustaWestland if it comes to power in 2019 even as it termed the Enforcement Directorate as an embarrassing disaster under the present dispensation.

The Party claimed that after the BJP came to power at the Centre, the Defence Ministry lifted the ban on AgustaWestland which had been imposed during UPA reign and allowed it to bid for 100 naval utility helicopters.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “The ED may save the Modi government today, but when it is voted out of power in 2019, we are committed to fully investigate Modi and his government’s collusion with AgustaWestland”.

On Friday, ED, which was investigating the case, told a court that accused middleman Christian Michel has made a reference to “Mrs Gandhi”.

Mr Surjewala alleged that the government was pressuring Michel to make false claims against the Gandhis.