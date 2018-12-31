search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Watchman’ PM looting India: Rahul’s jibe at Modi over RBI report on loan defaulters

ANI
Published Dec 31, 2018, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 4:31 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi said the 'watchman' is looting India by helping his close friends, who default on hefty bank loans and flee country.
Rahul Gandhi claimed that with Rs 41,167 crore, Centre could have waived off loan of farmers of 3 states, opened 40 AIIMS and run MNREGA for at least one year without any hassle. (Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi claimed that with Rs 41,167 crore, Centre could have waived off loan of farmers of 3 states, opened 40 AIIMS and run MNREGA for at least one year without any hassle. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Three days after RBI stated that banks lost Rs 41,167 crore to fraud in 2017-18, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the "watchman" is looting India by helping his close friends, who default on hefty bank loans and flee the country.

The Congress party president tweeted, "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is working as a thief by portraying himself as the watchman of the country. He gave away Rs 41,167 crore of bank money to his close aides.)

 

The Congress president claimed that with the amount of Rs 41,167 crore, the central government could have waived off the loan of farmers of three states, opened 40 AIIMS and run MNREGA for at least one year without any hassle.

 

 

The RBI on Friday issued a report, saying that fraudsters in the financial year 2017-18, looted Rs 41,167.7 crore from the banking system, which is 72 per cent more than the previous year's Rs 23,933 crore.

In the year 2017-18, a little less than 6000 cases of bank fraud were reported as against 5,076 in the previous fiscal.

"Current figures show that the cases of fraud are increasing for the last four years - 2013-14 saw cases of fraud worth Rs 10,170 crore. In comparison, this figure has increased four times in 2017-18. In 2017-18, however, fraud related to off-balance sheet operations, foreign currency transactions, deposit accounts, and cyber-activity is important. Banks reported more cyber fraud during the year, loss of Rs 109.6 crore in 2,059 cases in 2017-18, compared to 423 crore in the previous year with 1,372 cases", the RBI report read.

...
Tags: rbi, loan defaulters, rahul gandhi, pm modi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

15 such gadgets and technologies that are either ready or are in their prototypes and will soon make its way into the consumer market or put to use on the military front.
 

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

ZTE’s Nubia, Vivo, and Xiaomi are others who are in the 10GB RAM smartphone race.
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

Josh Hillard, who lives in Ohio, claimed that he felt his iPhone turning hot in his pants, which he kept in his back pocket. A while later, he witnessed thick smoke coming out from the phone. At the time of the incident, he was on a lunch break in a break room with a colleague. And when he noticed the smoke, he ran outside, took his pants off and another company colleague used a fire extinguisher to put out the flame. (Photo: Josh Hillard / iDrop News)
 

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

However, the trade-off was a good deal after all. Wang learned that his surgery was not a successful one and has now ended up placing him in bed for the rest of his life. (Photo: Orientaldaily)
 

Top 10 most popular cars under Rs 10 lakh that went on sale in 2018

Here’s a list of top ten most popular cars in terms of sales numbers priced under Rs 10 lakh that were launched in India this year.
 

Top flagship smartphones from 2018

From the iPhone XS to the Vivo NEX; the top smartphones launched this year!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Triple Talaq Bill stalled as Rajya Sabha adjourned after Oppn uproar

Triple Talaq Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, faces a real test in the upper house as the government lacks number there. (Photo: File)

Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, surrenders before court

Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced in killing of 5 Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area of Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Abducted, thrashed, forced to sign property papers by ex-MP in jail’: UP businessman

Real-estate businessman from Lucknow Mohit Jaiswal has accused jailed ex-MP Atiq Ahmad of executing his abduction and thrashing him inside Deoria jail. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm ahead of debate on Triple Talaq Bill today

The Triple Talaq Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha -- 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing it -- on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition. (Photo: File)

Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, likely to surrender today

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has to surrender before Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail authorities on December 31. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham