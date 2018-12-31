TTD gears up for New Year eve rush

Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements are being made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to meet the requirements of devotees visiting the abode of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on the eve of New Year day. While the VIPs will be allowed darshan from 2 am, other devotees will be allowed from 4.30 am, Tirumala in-charge joint executive officer Pola Bhaskar told media persons at Tirumala on Sunday.

In view of the anticipated rush of pilgrims on January 1, the TTD has suspended all privilege darshans and the VIP break darshan has been limited to protocol VIPs on Monday and Tuesday. The TTD has cancelled arjitha sevas and special darshans for the aged, physically challenged, parents with infants and donors.

Mr Bhaskar inspected the Vaikuntam queue complex and held a review meeting with officials regarding the arrangements. All departments were instructed to work as a team and assist pilgrims.

Learning from previous incidents the temple management has resolved to strictly adopt last year’s policy and is trying to reduce the discretionary quota and entertain only those VIPs coming in person.

Srivari sevaks, scouts and guides along with Vigilance and police personnel have been being roped in. The premises of the Tirumala temple and those of the sub shrines were being decorated with flowers and electric bulbs.