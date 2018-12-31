TRS men slam Chandrababu Naidu for attacking KCR

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Sunday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his comments against his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr Talasani Srinivas Yadav said, “Why is Mr Chandrababu Naidu worried when KCR talks about national politics? Where did he get Rs 1,000 core that he spent in the elections? He is wasting the money of AP people in the name of Dharmaporata Deeksha.”

Mr Balka Suman said, “Mr Chandrababu Naidu doesn't have clarity on the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. First he has to take his call on the issue. He will exploit the people for his politics and is now making allegations against KCR. Everybody knows how he used Junior NTR during the elections and later abandoned him.”