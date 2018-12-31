search on deccanchronicle.com
Polish girl in Odisha to search for lover

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Dec 31, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Bhubaneshwar: A girl from Poland has expressed her feelings for the “love” of her life — a man from Bhubaneswar in Odisha with whom she fell in love after knowing each other on Facebook.

The girl, named Katy on her social media account, has claimed that the Bhubaneswar boy had proposed her a few months ago and before she could reply, he hung up the phone and became untraceable since then.

 

“Mu Tumaku Bhala Paye” (I love you), Tame Jadi Mote Dekhucha, Mu Asuchi Tuma Pakhaku (If you are watching me, I am coming to you), I love you,” the girl said in her Facebook video.

The Polish girl has decided to fly to Odisha to meet her lover. “I personally liked his company and his cute Odia accent. But the moment he proposed, I went blank, like I did not know what to reply. And, he kept on saying and pleading and I was speechless,” the girl is seen saying in the video.

She is also seen appealing to all social media users to share her video widely to help her meet her love interest.

She said the boy deleted his profile on Facebook when she took time to reply his love proposal. The video, within minutes, has gone viral.

