search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Payback: Ramesh Jarkiholi to topple government?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 31, 2018, 5:55 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 5:55 am IST
Will get 14 MLAs, Jarkiholi promises BJP top brass.
Ramesh Jarkiholi
 Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: Setting off fears in the Congress camp, that the coalition government could be toppled before the New Year, Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was miffed at being dropped from the cabinet last week, has reportedly met BJP senior leaders in New Delhi, and pitched his plans to install a new government headed by the BJP in the state.

Sources said that Mr Jarkiholi met the BJP leaders on Saturday night. During the meeting, Mr Jarkiholi reportedly told the leaders that he could get 12-14 MLAs required to bring down the Mr H.D. Kumaraswamy government that will allow the BJP, the single-largest party with 104 seats, to form the government.

 

But the senior BJP leaders are still not convinced that Mr Jarkiholi could muster enough numbers to topple the present coalition government. Also, the saffron party is in a piquant position as Ramesh has reportedly asked cabinet berths for not less than 10 of his MLAs who would support the BJP in the new government.

Congress sources said that alarm bells went off when newly-elected Ballari MP V.S. Ugrappa tried to hold a meeting of party MLAs in Ballari, but could not trace any of them. Family members and friends of Cong MLAs from the region, B. Nagendra and Anand Singh, told Deccan Chronicle that they are out of town to celebrate the New Year.

Mr Ramesh Jarkiholi, after he was dropped from the cabinet, had gone underground for the last one week and had remained incommunicado. AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, K.C. Venugopal and Ramesh's' brother Satish, who was inducted into the cabinet, were trying to reach him but were unsuccessful.

...
Tags: ramesh jarkiholi, chief minister h.d. kumaraswamy




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top flagship smartphones from 2018

From the iPhone XS to the Vivo NEX; the top smartphones launched this year!
 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
 

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

A camera on board the New Horizons spacecraft is currently zooming in on Ultima Thule, so scientists can get a better sense of its shape and configuration -- whether it is one object or several.
 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: What 2018 gave us and what it did not

The ambitious Strategic Road Development programme of the Telangana government began with much fanfare and actually saw decent progress this year compared to last year.

Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow; Congress, others set to oppose it

The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha -- 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing it -- on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition. (Representational Image)

Navy team leader enters Meghalaya mine to ascertain water level as rescue restarts

East Jaintia Hills: Visuals of operations underway to rescue the trapped miners. (Photo: ANI)

Caste and the state: 5 brutally killed, a few forced to end lives

In five incidents, the family members killed one of the couple and in some they provoked them to committing suicide.

‘Easy to spread negativity; let's make positivity viral’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said several websites are spreading positive news and people should share their links so that positivity can be made viral. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham