‘Family balm’: Amit Shah fires salvo at Gandhis over AgustaWestland case

ANI
Published Dec 31, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Shah's comments come days after ED stated in court that Christian Michel had made reference to 'Mrs Gandhi' during probe.
BJP president Amit Shah on Monday fired multiple salvos on the Congress leadership for their alleged role in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper procurement scam. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: In a series of tweets, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday fired multiple salvos on the Congress leadership for their alleged role in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper procurement scam.

"Michel's lawyer has admitted that the paper was indeed passed on to him. He thought that it was a list of medicines, which could have been transparently given in any case. We have heard of Zandu Balm and Tiger Balm but what is this 'Family Balm' that every middleman wants," said Shah in a tweet.

 

 

 

"In any case, what must be told again and again is the Congress background of Michel's lawyer," said Shah in one of his tweets. "In the national interest, Michel's lawyer must tell us about the Existence of documents of 2008, which make a reference to Mrs. Gandhi. Evidently, the friendship between Michel and one family in India is time-tested and deep," he said in another tweet.

 

 

 

Further taking a jibe at the Congress, BJP president stated, "Trails of the AgustaWestland Case. the SOS of Christian Michel. Does anyone know why Christian Michel passed on the details of questioning on Mrs. Gandhi to his Lawyer? Did he want them to be passed on to Mrs. Gandhi herself? Why?​

 

 

These tweets from Shah comes days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated in the court that Christian Michel had made a reference to "Mrs Gandhi" and the "son of an Italian lady" during its investigation.

The 54-year-old Michel is an accused in the case along with others including former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief SP Tyagi. AgustaWestland helicopter deal finalised during the previous government headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh got mired in the allegations of kickbacks.

According to the ED charge sheet filed in a court here two years back, Michel had received kickbacks to the tune of 30 million Euros from AgustaWestland for the deal involving the purchase of 12 VIP helicopters. The deal, signed in 2007, was scrapped in 2013 following the bribery allegations.

Tags: amit shah, congress, agustawestland case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




