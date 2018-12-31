search on deccanchronicle.com
Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed' for 6 more months under AFSPA

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
A home ministry official said decision has been taken as killings, loot and extortion have been going on in various parts of the state.
The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades. (Representational Image | PTI)
New Delhi: The entire state of Nagaland has been declared "disturbed area" for six more months, till June-end, under the controversial AFSPA, which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior notice.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said the central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civilian power is necessary.

 

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958), the central government hereby declares that whole of the said state to be a 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 30th December 2018, for the purpose of that Act," the notification said.

A home ministry official said the decision to continue the declaration of Nagaland as "disturbed area" has been taken as killings, loot and extortion have been going on in various parts of the state which necessitated the action for the convenience of the security forces operating there.

There have been demands from various organisations in the Northeast as well as in Jammu and Kashmir for repealing the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), which, they say, gives "sweeping powers" to security forces.

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades. It has not been withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor R N Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland.

...
Tags: nagaland, afspa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




More From Current Affairs

‘Family balm’: Amit Shah fires salvo at Gandhis over AgustaWestland case

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday fired multiple salvos on the Congress leadership for their alleged role in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper procurement scam. (Photo: File | ANI)

‘Watchman’ PM looting India: Rahul’s jibe at Modi over RBI report on loan defaulters

Rahul Gandhi claimed that with Rs 41,167 crore, Centre could have waived off loan of farmers of 3 states, opened 40 AIIMS and run MNREGA for at least one year without any hassle. (Photo: File)

Triple Talaq Bill stalled as Rajya Sabha adjourned after Oppn uproar

Triple Talaq Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, faces a real test in the upper house as the government lacks number there. (Photo: File)

Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, surrenders before court

Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced in killing of 5 Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area of Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Abducted, thrashed, forced to sign property papers by ex-MP in jail’: UP businessman

Real-estate businessman from Lucknow Mohit Jaiswal has accused jailed ex-MP Atiq Ahmad of executing his abduction and thrashing him inside Deoria jail. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
