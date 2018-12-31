search on deccanchronicle.com
Boy abducted from Tirumala rescued from Maharashtra

Published Dec 31, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 1:08 am IST
The kidnapper was identified as Viswambar (43) who hails from Nizamabad in Telangana.
Veeresh Dalimbe with a policeman after he was rescued from from Mahurgad in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Sunday.
Tirupati/Nanded: In a major breakthrough, the one-and-half-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Tirumala on Friday, was rescued from Mahurgad in Nanded district of Maharashtra after the kidnapper was taken into custody by the local police on suspicion on Sunday.

The toddler, Veeresh Dalimbe, was allegedly kidnapped by a man early morning on Friday while he was sleeping with his parents at a shelter near the bus stand at Tirumala.

 

According to Tirumala police, the Nanded cops on Sunday morning took a person into custody after a barber attached to the temple of Goddess Renuka Devi in Mahurgad raised suspicion about a man carrying an infant. They took his mobile and made a call to the last missed call he got to his mobile phone. The call was connected to a staffer of the Vigilance and Security Department of the TTD. The vigilance personnel explained the incident and asked them to detain the man until they reached there.

The kidnapper was identified as Viswambar (43) who hails from Nizamabad in Telangana. The Mahurgad police said the kidnapper claimed that Veeresh Dalimbe was his own son. However, after the exchange of information between the Mahurgad police and Tirumala police, it was confirmed that Viswambar had abducted the child. Tirumala police has dispatched a team to Mahurgad to bring the boy and his kidnapper back.

