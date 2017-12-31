search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Temples can hold pujas on January 1, says Hyderabad High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 31, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 1:12 am IST
The judge issued notices to the AP government and other respondents and directed them to file the counter affidavits.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has made it clear that temples which are under the control of the Hindu Dharma Pariraksha Trust of the AP government’s endowments department should perform special pujas, arjitha sevas and other rituals at the request of the devotees  subject to the established procedure, on January 1, 2018.

Justice Challa Kodandaram gave the order while refusing to suspend the order of the AP government on December 21, directing temple authorities under the control of the trust not to incur any expenditure to make special decorations or arrangements on the New Year’s Day. 

 

The judge made it clear that temples shall not incur any expenditure mentioned in the circular for the purpose of celebrating the New Year of the Gregorian calendar. 

While dealing with the plea by Mr T. Pradyoth seeking to suspend the circular, Justice Kodandaram felt that the issue needed detailed hearing as it involved fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The judge issued notices to the AP government and other respondents and directed them to file the counter affidavits.

Tags: hyderabad high court, ap government, hindu dharma pariraksha trust
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s first PC OS ‘Lisa’ to be released soon

The computer measured roughly the size of a Window AC and was powered by a 5MHz Motorola 68000 CPU, 1MB RAM and a 5MB hard disk. (Photo: mac-history.net)
 

Sunburn stage divided into Your V/S mine by DJ Snake, Kyzo

DJ Snake got his fans roaring and convinced Kyzo to get his supporters to cheer as well.
 

When Priyanka 'smacked' Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty played a part in it

Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra had worked together in 'Dostana' and 'Agneepath.'
 

Harbhajan Singh’s Twitter post on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is winning the internet

Harbhajan Singh shared the dance stage with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the Mumbai reception. (Photo: Instagram / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Year ender 2017: Nutrition myths busted

Every year has its own nutrition fads, and while some work, some are nothing but skeptical conjectures. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Delayed Kochi groom takes Metro to his own wedding

Kochi Metro really wasn't exaggerating when they said they touch lives. (Photo: Twitter/KochiMetroRail)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamala Mills fire: BMC razes illegal structures of 100 pubs; 3 cases filed

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

After India's rap, Palestine recalls envoy who attended Hafiz Saeed event

India had strongly conveyed to Palestine that the presence of its ambassador to Pak at an event of Hafiz Saeed, was 'unacceptable'. (Photo: AFP/File)

Harassed by usurers, TN woman kills self; husband critical with cut injuries

While the woman Gayathri died, the condition of the husband, Kesavan(60) is serious, police says. (Photo: Representational/File)

Year ender 2017: Rejig in Bihar as Nitish severs ties with Lalu, reunites with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was considered as a strong prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha election had joined hand with BJP in July 2017. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bring 10 BJP MLAs, get suitable post in Cong: Hardik woos Gujarat Dy CM

The Patidar leader also exhorted BJP's Patel leaders to back the deputy chief minister. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham