search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

4 jawans die in CRPF camp attack in J&K's Pulwama, 3 militants killed

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 31, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 2:40 pm IST
The militants attacked the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora around 2 am.
Two militants struck a CRPF training centre in Lethpora area of Pulwama in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Two militants struck a CRPF training centre in Lethpora area of Pulwama in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: Four jawans were killed and three injured after militants attacked a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. Three terrorists have been killed so far.

The militants attacked the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora around 2 am.

 

Security forces had an input about an impending militant strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days, Director General of Police S P Vaid said in Srinagar on Sunday, hours after a militant attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district.

Two militants struck a CRPF training centre in Lethpora area of Pulwama in the early hours of Sunday, leaving a personnel dead and two others injured.

Terming the attack as unfortunate, Vaid said as long as Pakistan keeps sending militants, security forces and people of Kashmir will continue to go through this.

"There was an input from the last two-three days.They (militants) were trying.They probably could not get a place and time earlier.So, they struck last night," Vaid told reporters.

The DGP was speaking at a press conference to outline the achievements of Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2017.

"In Kashmir, the challenge has always been there...As long as our neighbour keeps sending people like this, my police and security forces and people of Kashmir will have to go through this.It is unfortunate that this happened," the DGP said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to neutralise them.

Tags: crpf camp, militant attack, militant attack on crpf camp, kashmir militant attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajinikanth announces 2.0 release date, no clash with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun films

Stills/posters from 'Bharath Ane Nenu', '2.0' and 'Naa Peru Surya.'
 

Mohammad Hafeez's selfie with 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid leaves Pakistani fans in awe

Pakistan fans also joined Mohammad Hafeez and praised the former India batsman. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Special care’ on the cards for newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in South Africa

Virat Kohli, accompanied by Anushka Sharma, and the Indian cricket team left for South Africa a day after the couple’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s first PC OS ‘Lisa’ to be released soon

The computer measured roughly the size of a Window AC and was powered by a 5MHz Motorola 68000 CPU, 1MB RAM and a 5MB hard disk. (Photo: mac-history.net)
 

Sunburn stage divided into Your V/S mine by DJ Snake, Kyzo

DJ Snake got his fans roaring and convinced Kyzo to get his supporters to cheer as well.
 

When Priyanka 'smacked' Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty played a part in it

Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra had worked together in 'Dostana' and 'Agneepath.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Militants attack CRPF camp in J&K's Pulwama; 1 jawan dead, 2 injured

The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the CRPF or Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am. (Photo: ANI)

Kamala Mills fire: BMC razes illegal structures of 100 pubs; 3 cases filed

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

After India's rap, Palestine recalls envoy who attended Hafiz Saeed event

India had strongly conveyed to Palestine that the presence of its ambassador to Pak at an event of Hafiz Saeed, was 'unacceptable'. (Photo: AFP/File)

Harassed by usurers, TN woman kills self; husband critical with cut injuries

While the woman Gayathri died, the condition of the husband, Kesavan(60) is serious, police says. (Photo: Representational/File)

Year ender 2017: Rejig in Bihar as Nitish severs ties with Lalu, reunites with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was considered as a strong prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha election had joined hand with BJP in July 2017. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham