3.42 lakh acres agricultural land now hosts realty in Telangana

Hyderabad: Rapid urbanisation has taken a toll on 3.42 lakh acres of agriculture land in the state, where realty ventures, housing and commercial projects have sprung up. The ongoing land records survey found that these lands still continue to be agriculture lands on records though they were converted a few years ago and the owners are still claiming crop loans.

Over 85 per cent of the total land in the state was found to be dispute-free in the survey, which is taken up after a gap of seven decades. It started on September 15 and is nearing completion.

The survey has covered five districts and in remaining 25 districts it will be completed by December 31. The survey in Hyderabad district will be held during the summer in 2018.

Agriculture lands, located near the cities, town centres, municipal corporations and municipalities, were cleared due to the real estate boom there. Agriculture lands in Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Medak and Mahbubnagar districts suffered due to their proximity to a metropolitan Hyderabad.

While Telangana state has a total extent of 2.40 crore acres of agriculture land in 1.79 crore survey numbers, the survey has completed 1.69 crore numbers, covering a land extent of 2.32 crore acres so far.

Of this, 1.22 crore survey numbers, covering an extent of 1.62 crore acres, amounting to 85 per cent, were found to be dispute-free.

While anomalies in names were found in 1.18 lakh survey numbers and duplication was found in 2.73 lakh survey numbers.

The ownership of the land in 5.98 lakh survey numbers continues to be in the names of dead persons. In 1.32 lakh survey numbers, it was found that there was no land existing but pattadar passbooks were created to claim crop loans.

The survey also revealed that over 84,000 land owners are possessing the government lands allotted to the poor.