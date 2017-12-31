24,000 constables to be recruited into Telangana force

Police would get a major boost with 10,000 constables joining the state force at the start of next year

Hyderabad: The crime rate in the state rose by 12 per cent in 2017. Crimes against women increased by 18 per cent, cases of cheatings, kidnap and abduction went up only marginally.

Certain measures were being implemented across the state to improve the quality of investigation. “A full time Investigation Support Centre is set up. Experts from cybercrime, forensic, law and medical field will provide consultation to the investigation officer,” Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy said.

In addition, the police were setting up community policing and Bharosa centres.

Police would get a major boost with 10,000 constables joining the state force at the start of next year. Another 14,000 would be recruited for which the notification would be issued soon. “Once the vacancies are filled, policemen will get their weekly off,” he said.