  
Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2022 POCSO and IPC prevai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

POCSO and IPC prevail over personal laws: Karnataka High Court

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 31, 2022, 11:51 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2022, 11:51 am IST
Karnataka High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka High Court. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: In two separate cases, the Karnataka High Court (HC) has held that the POCSO Act and IPC override Muslim personal law regarding age of marriage.

In the first case, the HC rejected the contention that "under Mohammedan Law, the puberty is the consideration for marriage and normal puberty age is treated as 15 years and hence, no commission of offence under Section 9 and 10 of the Child Marriage Restrain Act," was committed.

Justice Rajendra Badamikar in his recent judgement said that, POCSO Act is a Special Act and it overrides personal law and under POCSO Act, the age for involving in sexual activities is 18 years."

The court was hearing a petition for bail by a 27-year old Muslim man whose wife was 17 years of age and had become pregnant.

When she visited a hospital for check-up, the medical officer informed the police of her age and a case under Child Marriage Restrain Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) was filed against the husband.

However, the court granted bail to the husband.

It said, "Admittedly, the petitioner is the husband of the victim and looking to these facts and circumstances, there is no serious dispute regarding the marriage as the petitioner himself has produced the relevant documents before the Trial Court regarding the marriage. Considering the relationship of marriage, in my considered opinion, there is no impediment for admitting the petitioner on bail."

In the second judgement by the same judge, a 19-year old's bail petition was rejected by the court.

He was charged under the POCSO Act as well as the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He had allegedly induced a 16-year-old girl on April 6, 2022 to go with him to Mysuru where he raped the minor girl twice in a hotel room.

A charge sheet has already been filed in the trial court in Chikkamagaluru.

In the bail petition before the HC, the advocate for the accused argued that "the age of puberty is required to be taken note of as parties are Mohammedans."

The HC however, said that "But it is to be noted here that the POCSO Act and IPC are substantiate acts and they prevail over personal law and under the guise of personal law the petitioner cannot seek regular bail."

Considering that "there is prima-facie material evidence against the petitioner and the medical evidence further discloses there is a sexual relationship," the court said bail could not be granted to him.

Even though the charge sheet was filed, "mere submission of the charge sheet does not give any right to the present petitioner to claim bail as a matter of right," it said, rejecting the petition.

...
Tags: karnataka high court, pocso act, justice rajendra badamikar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to launch revamped public connect programme soon

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to examine plea challenging decision to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that enemies were trying to break India's unity and the country should stand firm against any such attempts. (ANI)

Enemies trying to break India's unity, we need to stand firm: PM Modi

BJP leader, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Image:Wikipedia)

BJP says Munugode by-poll will be a lesson for KCR



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court to hear 232 pleas against CAA issue tomorrow

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi has listed for hearing as many as 232 petitions, mostly PILs, on October 31 on the issue of CAA alone. (Image: PTI)

Bridge collapse: PM condoles loss of lives, says there won't be laxity in relief ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar (ANI)

Enemies trying to break India's unity, we need to stand firm: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that enemies were trying to break India's unity and the country should stand firm against any such attempts. (ANI)

After Hyd incident, DGCA asks SpiceJet to analyse engine oil samples of Q400 fleet

The watchdog has also ordered the carrier to carry out inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness. (Photo:ANI)

Gujarat bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 132

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->