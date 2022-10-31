  
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to launch revamped public connect programme soon

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 31, 2022, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2022, 12:56 pm IST
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will soon launch a new programme called "Jagananna ku chebutaam" (We will tell brother Jagan) to let people report their grievances to the Chief Minister's Office directly through a dedicated phone line.

Though the government initially planned to launch it on November 2, sources in the CMO said it has been put off as the necessary infrastructure was not yet ready.

"Jagananna ku Chebutaam" is a new version of the previous Chandrababu Naidu government's CM Connect programme, with a dedicated phone line 1100.

"The format is the same, only the telephone number will change now," the CMO sources said.

It is also seen as a counter to the public outreach programme 'Jana Vaani' being undertaken by the Jana Sena Party.

"Jagananna ku Chebutaam," according to sources in the CMO, has been modeled on 'Didi ko Bolo' being implemented in West Bengal.

After he became Chief Minister in May 2019, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a programme called 'Spandana' where people could register their grievances in all government offices every Monday. Specific timelines have been set for redressal of grievances and the government claims 90 per cent of the issues raised have been resolved.

Alternatively, people could also report their grievances through an email on Spandana portal.

Besides, a helpline number 1902 is also in place for the same purpose.

Interestingly, ever since he assumed power, Reddy wanted to launch "Praja Durbar," a daily event where he was supposed to meet common people personally and receive representations.

Praja Durbar was a popular event during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's tenure as Chief Minister of the then united AP between 2004 and 2009 but Jagan Mohan Reddy could not emulate his late father.

Now, with elections approaching, the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime has come up with "Jagananna ku Chebutaam" but the launch date has been put off.

It is also seen as an attempt to deflect the adverse response from the public to the ongoing door-to-door campaign by the YSR Congress Legislators and leaders.

A senior IAS officer in the CMO will be in charge of "Jagananna ku Chebutaam" and follow-up on the grievances, the sources added.

Tags: cm ys jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh government, jagananna ku chebutaam, public connect programme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


