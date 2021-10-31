Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2021 Govt concerned about ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt concerned about inflation, will control it in time: Pradhan on fuel price hike

ANI
Published Oct 31, 2021, 11:24 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 11:24 am IST
Pradhan said that India India imports 80 per cent of petroleum products which has led to an increase in the prices
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (ANI)
 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (ANI)

Kanpur: Amid a sharp rise in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has previously served as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that Centre is concerned about the issue of inflation and assured that the government will control it in time.

"Inflation is pricking people. Everybody is concerned including the government. The Centre will control this inflation in time," said the minister while speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday.

 

Pradhan said that India India imports 80 per cent of petroleum products which has led to an increase in the prices. He further assured that the petroleum ministry will speak to OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) countries and said that the situation shall improve post talks.

"To fulfil our needs, India imports 80 per cent of petroleum products. In the last 2 years, the investment was supposed to take place in the petroleum sector for its production across the world but that did not happen. If new oil wells don't come up, the existing ones will get depleted. Due to this, the prices have increased. I believe that the petroleum ministry will speak to countries producing them at OPEC. The situation should improve," said the minister.

 

He further reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel increased for the fifth consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol prices touched Rs 109.34 a litre while diesel costs Rs 98.07 per litre. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 115.51 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 106.23 per litre today in Mumbai, popularly known as the financial capital of India.

...
Tags: union minister dharmendra pradhan, inflation, fuel price hike, petroleum products
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur


Latest From Nation

Munmun Dhamecha (Instagram)

Cruise drugs case: Model Munmun Dhamecha released from jail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge: PM Modi

Indrakaran Reddy said applications will be received from cultivators of podu lands between November 8 and December 8. These will be forwarded to divisional and district level committees for scrutiny. In addition to the minister, leaders of Congress, CPI, CPM and ZPTCs also expressed their views and suggestions on the issue. — DC file photo

Allola says podu land pattas will be issued to all eligible cultivators

Dr Goel said peronnel responded immediately to the complaints about political parties influencing voters and action was taken. The police seized around Rs 3.5 crore and 1,075 litres of liquor under the model code of conduct by October 29. — DC file photo

Huzurabad bypoll held peacefully: Chief Election Officer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

G20 to impose 15 per cent global corporation tax

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (Rear C-L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Rear R) and world leaders prepare to attend the opening session of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. (Photo: AFP)

India becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Drugs on cruise case: Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail plea adjourned till tomorrow

Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case. (PTI Photo)

COP26: Climate change must be addressed on cooperative global level, says Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama (PTI file photo)

SC reserves judgement on issue of grant of reservation in promotion to SCs/STs

The bench had earlier said it would not reopen its decision on the issue of the grant of reservation in promotion to the SCs and STs and said it was for the states to decide how they are going to implement the same. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->