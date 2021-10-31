Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2021 G20 to impose 15 per ...
Nation, Current Affairs

G20 to impose 15 per cent global corporation tax

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 31, 2021, 7:46 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 7:46 am IST
The decision was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-20 Summit way back in 2014, said Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (Rear C-L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Rear R) and world leaders prepare to attend the opening session of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. (Photo: AFP)
 Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (Rear C-L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Rear R) and world leaders prepare to attend the opening session of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The G-20 Summit on Saturday in Rome has taken a decision to levy a global 15 percent minimum corporate tax on companies that will “make the global financial architecture more fair and just” and this was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-20 Summit way back in 2014, Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a briefing in the Italian Capital, adding that PM Modi had expressed satisfaction over the G-20 decision.

The G-20 is a grouping of 20 of the world’s largest economies including India.

 

The foreign secretary also said PM Modi had announced at the G-20 Summit that India was ready to produce over five billion doses of Covid vaccine by the end of next year for both itself and the rest of the world to help combat the pandemic and reduce vaccine inequity among nations.

PM Modi participated in both the inaugural ceremony of the G-20 as well as the first session on “Global Economy and Global Health” of the Summit on Saturday.

The foreign secretary said that the decision of the G-20 on the 15 percent minimum corporate tax would ensure that companies “don’t go to the lowest possible tax haven to minimise their burden and that large multi-national corporations (MNCs) pay their share of taxes in the countries in which they are located in”. He said PM Modi had first mentioned this concept at the G-20 Summit in 2014 for prevention of evasion of taxes.

 

“So today there is satisfaction over the fact that the G-20 has actually adopted this. It has become a global norm,” the Foreign Secretary said. “This is a very important step in ensuring more rationalised tax structures, and better cooperation in the international domain when it comes to issues like tax evasion, money laundering, corruption ... some of the issues that the G-20 is currently dealing with,” Mr Shringla added.

On vaccination and the pandemic, Mr. Shringla said PM Modi had pushed for facilitation of international travel and about the mechanism of mutual recognition and certification of vaccines. PM Modi said that the (pending) WHO’s approval of emergency use authorisation of India’s indigenously produced Covid vaccine Covaxin that is pending with the global health body would facilitate India’s vaccine assistance to other nations, with the country already having administered its citizens with over a billion doses of the Covid vaccine. He said PM Modi had also spoken about India’s vision of “one earth one health” and the collaborative global effort including resilient global supply chains to deal with the pandemic.

 

PM Modi also spoke about the “bold economic reforms” his government had ushered in, Mr Shringla said. PM Modi will participate in the remaining sessions of the G-20 on Sunday and is also expected to participate in an event on the sidelines hosted by US President Joe Biden on supply chains in the context of the pandemic.

...
Tags: g20 summit, g20 meet, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 31 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker holds the used vials of Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive in the outskirts of Jammu. (Photo: PTI/File)

India reports 12,830 new Covid cases, 446 deaths in last 24 hours

There is 85 paisa on a win below 10,000 votes, Rs 1.10 to a rupee on a margin between 10,000 and 20,000 votes, and 80 paise for a win by over 20,000 votes. — Representational image/By arrangement

Betting on Huzurabad bypoll called off

The district with 54 mandals has 57 ambulances, including 42 basic lift supporters, 13 advanced life supporters, and two neonatal equipment vehicles. — DC file photo

Ambulance services at Kurnool draw praise

Villagers obstruct TRS in-charge and Gajwel market committee chairman M.Srinivas who tried to influence the voters at Sriramulapally village in Kamalapur mandal during the Huzurabad bypoll held on Saturday. (DC)

TRS leaders breached all protocols to influence voters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drugs on cruise case: Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail plea adjourned till tomorrow

Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case. (PTI Photo)

SC reserves judgement on issue of grant of reservation in promotion to SCs/STs

The bench had earlier said it would not reopen its decision on the issue of the grant of reservation in promotion to the SCs and STs and said it was for the states to decide how they are going to implement the same. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi meets Pope Francis, invites Pontiff to visit India

PM Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better such as fighting climate change and removing poverty. (Photo: Twitter)

Will wait for the communication from SC: Judge Raveendran on monitoring Pegasus probe

India records 16,156 fresh cases of Covid, 20 per cent higher than yesterday

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->