Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2021 Centre proposes new ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre proposes new rules to push green energy use in industries

REUTERS
Published Oct 31, 2021, 10:20 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 10:20 am IST
India, the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century
The proposed amendments would facilitate the development of a carbon market in India and prescribe minimum consumption of renewable energy. (Representational image: PTI)
 The proposed amendments would facilitate the development of a carbon market in India and prescribe minimum consumption of renewable energy. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: India has proposed new rules to lower emissions and fight climate change, including setting a minimum share of renewable energy to be used by its industries, the federal power ministry said on Saturday.

The proposals, aimed at promoting green Hydrogen as an alternative to the fossil fuels currently used by industries, will be made effective through amendments to India's 2001 Energy Conservation Act.

 

The proposed amendments would facilitate the development of a carbon market in India and prescribe minimum consumption of renewable energy either as direct consumption or indirect use through grid, the power ministry said in a statement.

"This will help in reduction of fossil fuel based energy consumption and carbon emission to the atmosphere."

The announcement comes just days after India rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target and said it was more important for the world to lay out a pathway to reduce such emissions and avert a dangerous rise in global temperatures.

 

India, the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century or thereabouts at next week's climate conference in Glasgow.

...
Tags: renewable energy, carbon emission, green energy, industries
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Munmun Dhamecha (Instagram)

Cruise drugs case: Model Munmun Dhamecha released from jail

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (ANI)

Govt concerned about inflation, will control it in time: Pradhan on fuel price hike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge: PM Modi

Indrakaran Reddy said applications will be received from cultivators of podu lands between November 8 and December 8. These will be forwarded to divisional and district level committees for scrutiny. In addition to the minister, leaders of Congress, CPI, CPM and ZPTCs also expressed their views and suggestions on the issue. — DC file photo

Allola says podu land pattas will be issued to all eligible cultivators



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

G20 to impose 15 per cent global corporation tax

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (Rear C-L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Rear R) and world leaders prepare to attend the opening session of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. (Photo: AFP)

Drugs on cruise case: Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail plea adjourned till tomorrow

Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case. (PTI Photo)

SC reserves judgement on issue of grant of reservation in promotion to SCs/STs

The bench had earlier said it would not reopen its decision on the issue of the grant of reservation in promotion to the SCs and STs and said it was for the states to decide how they are going to implement the same. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi meets Pope Francis, invites Pontiff to visit India

PM Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better such as fighting climate change and removing poverty. (Photo: Twitter)

Will wait for the communication from SC: Judge Raveendran on monitoring Pegasus probe
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->