Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2021 AP among top ten sta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP among top ten states in energy efficiency endeavours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOHD ILYAS
Published Nov 1, 2021, 3:16 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 6:53 am IST
Director of BEE Vineeta Kanwal said the BEE launched the grading programme as part of financing energy efficiency projects
Ramesh Prasad, director/operations, APEPDCL, said APEPDCL is taking serious steps towards implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency measures in their circle and division level offices. Representational Image. (PTI)
 Ramesh Prasad, director/operations, APEPDCL, said APEPDCL is taking serious steps towards implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency measures in their circle and division level offices. Representational Image. (PTI)

Vijayawada: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has launched Grading of Energy Efficiency Projects as a pilot programme to undertake grading of 100 energy efficiency projects.

The launch was done at a conference held by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on ”Profitability through Energy Efficiency” in association with BEE, the AP state energy conservation mission (APSECM) and industry experts.

 

Director of BEE Vineeta Kanwal said the BEE launched the grading programme as part of  financing energy efficiency projects and creating a market for energy efficiency endeavours.

Firstly, the borrower/Industry shall submit a loan application for the start of an energy efficiency (EE) project to the empanelled financial institutions (IREDA & Yes bank). Following this, the industry will be asked to get the grading of its EE project done. 

Kanwal explained that after sanctioning of the loan, empanelled financial institutions shall give the documents to BEE for reimbursement of the grading fee. Finally, the BEE releases money by way of reimbursement to empanelled FIs, which will adjust this amount in borrower/industry’s loan installment within 12 months.

 

The BEE director said Andhra Pradesh, which has been specializing in energy efficiency initiatives, ranked among the top ten highly effective states for implementation of energy efficiency activities in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI)-2020 apart from Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

She appreciated the AP government decision to establish energy conservation cells in government departments, which is the first of its kind in India to promote efficient use of energy at all levels and create awareness among the general public.

 

Kanwal said, “This is a major step towards making the state energy efficient, which will help achieve energy security along with economic, environmental and social benefits in the state.” She also highlighted the efforts of AP for introducing innovative IoT enabled energy efficiency projects in MSMEs. The IoT-based power monitoring devices were installed in around 65 MSME units covering 5 MSME units in each district in the state. 

Ramesh Prasad, director/operations, APEPDCL,  said APEPDCL is taking serious steps towards implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency measures in their circle and division level offices.

 

Chairman of CII for AP, Tirupati Raju said improvement in energy efficiency is the most important tool for industries to achieve excellence in cost competitiveness. Neeraj Sarda, vice chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, Vijay Kumar Shimpi from Tata Motors, Rathin Vyas from ENERCO, Srinivasa Rao from East Coast Sustainable Pvt. Ltd and industry delegates participated in the Conference.

...
Tags: apepdcl, ap state energy efficiency development corporation limited
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 01 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Because cases are being booked and vehicles seized, people are forced to spend ₹ 15,000–20,000 in getting their seized vehicles released, Ramanarayana Reddy pointed out. — DC Image

MLA Anam, officials tussle on sand or moram

The entire agency area having a population of six lakh has one gynaecologist and no anaesthetist and hence surgeries were not being conducted. — Representational image/DC

Surgery facility at district hospital for agency area people

. Kinetic Green Energy is to set-up manufacturing units for electric two-wheelers, three- wheelers, advanced technology battery manufacturing, battery swapping stations at an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore along with a premium electric vehicles manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam. — DC file photo

October ushers in festive mood ahead of Diwali

Pradhan was speaking to the media in Kanpur. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lack of investment in petroleum sector causing fuel prices hike: Dharmendra Pradhan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, UK to launch solar Green Grids Initiative at COP26 climate summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: File/PTI)

G20 to impose 15 per cent global corporation tax

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (Rear C-L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Rear R) and world leaders prepare to attend the opening session of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. (Photo: AFP)

India becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Drugs on cruise case: Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail plea adjourned till tomorrow

Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case. (PTI Photo)

Zydus Cadila to reduce its Covid vaccine price to Rs 265 a dose, final decision soon

ZyCov-D is world's first indigenously developed DNA-based needle-free COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: www.zyduscadila.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->