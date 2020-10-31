The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2020 Mounting COVID cases ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mounting COVID cases in Kerala, Delhi a huge worry for India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 31, 2020, 9:33 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2020, 9:34 am IST
Kerala has contributed the maximum with more than 8,000 to the single day recoveries as well followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka
Laborers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus leave for work in the morning in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 8 million on Thursday with daily infections dipping to the lowest level this week. (AP)
 Laborers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus leave for work in the morning in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 8 million on Thursday with daily infections dipping to the lowest level this week. (AP)

New Delhi: Rising daily cases in Kerala and Delhi (5, 891) remain a big concern as overall fresh cases of novel coronavirus continue to decline in India. On Friday, 48, 648 new cases were detected as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country moved closer to 90 lakh. Out of this 73.73 lakh persons have already recovered while 5.94 lakh still remain infected and under treatment.

The total number of deaths so far due to COVID-19 has been 1.21 lakh with 563 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. The union government is now gearing up for the nationwide vaccine drive, once the vaccine candidates get DCGA approval following successful trial results.

 

The Centre has asked states to constitute committees for coordination and overseeing COVID-19 vaccination drive while ensuring minimal disruptions in other routine healthcare services.

Stating that COVID-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included "sequentially starting from health care workers", the Health Ministry has sought constitution of committees at state and district levels which will review preparatory activities in terms of cold chain preparedness, operational planning, strategies for state-specific challenges in terms of geographical terrain and hard-to-reach areas, etc.

 

"The COVID-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from HCWs. Therefore, it is important to create a strong advisory and coordination mechanism at state and district level to guide the process of COVID-19 vaccine introduction while ensuring minimal disruption of other routine health care services including immunisation," the letter by union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued on October 26 stated. Union Health Secretary has stressed that early tracking of social media is needed to dispel rumours which could impact the community acceptance of coronavirus inoculation.

 

As per government data, 57,386 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours compared to 48,648 new cases. The national Recovery Rate has now progressed to 91.15 per cent and 80 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs . Kerala has contributed the maximum with more than 8,000 to the single day recoveries followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with more than 7,000 recoveries each.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted saying, “Active caseload below 6 lakh for the first time after 85 days. Active caseload only 7.35% of Total Positive Cases.” Union health ministry officials said India has performed remarkably on fulfilling World Health Organisation’s advise of 140 tests per day per million population. The national average of tests per day per million population stands at 844 as 35 states and UTs have exceeded the advised number of tests. 

 

...
Tags: kerala coronavirus, delhi coronavirus, india coronavirus status
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Sainik School reserves 67 per cent seats for the candidates from the state (list A) in which it is located and 33 percent of the seats are reserved for candidates from other states (list B). (Photo : DC)

OBC reservation in Sainik Schools from 2021-22

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted searches at a Mumbai based resort in connection with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide probe

NCB searches Mumbai resort in connection with Bollywood-drug nexus case

Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his accent to the Bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation for students from government schools in all medical and dental college admissions (PTI Photo)

Purohit nod to 7.5pc quota for govt school students in medical admission

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath

EC strips Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status over poll code violations



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir Police claims Lashkar, TRF killed 3 BJP workers

Representational image.

Farooq Abdullah kept in day-long house arrest, barred from Milad-e-Nabi prayers

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)

Munger violence: CISF report says police firing in the air instigated crowd

The Munger incident got political heated up on Friday after a report claimed that the state police fired in the air (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham