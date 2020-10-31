The Indian Premier League 2020

MALABAR's phase 1 will begin off Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Oct 31, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
India has invited the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) this year to participate in the Malabar exercise in a message to China
USS Nimitz (CVN 68)as it leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the US Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of Exercise Malabar 2017. (AFP)
 USS Nimitz (CVN 68)as it leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the US Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of Exercise Malabar 2017. (AFP)

 

New Delhi: The first phase of Malabar Naval exercise involving "Quad" countries - India, US, Japan and Australia - is set to commence off Visakhapatnam in Bay of Bengal from 3rd to 6th November 2020.

 

The 24th edition of the Malabar Naval exercise is scheduled in two phases in November 2020.

India, US, Japan and Australia are part of the "Quad" alliance, which Beijing considers as an anti-China grouping.

India, US, Japan and Australia are part of the “Quad" alliance, which Beijing considers as an anti-China grouping.

The phase 2 of the exercise is scheduled to be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November 2020.

The phase-1 of MALABAR will witness participation of Indian Navy units with US Navy Ship USS John S McCain (guided-missile destroyer), Royal Australian Navy

 

ship HMAS Ballarat (long range frigate) with integral MH-60 helicopter, and  Japan Maritime Self Defence Force ship JS Onami (destroyer) with integral SH-60 helicopter.  

The Indian Navy participation in Phase 1 will be led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. Indian Navy units participating in the exercise include destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, Off Shore Patrol Vessel Sukanya, Fleet Support Ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. In addition, Advanced Jet Trainer Hawk, long-range maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, Dornier maritime patrol aircraft, and helicopters will also be participating in the exercise.  

 

The exercise, being conducted as a ‘non-contact, at sea only’ exercise in view of COVID-19 pandemic, will showcase the high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order. The phase 1 would witness complex and advanced naval exercises including surface, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare operations, cross deck flying, seamanship evolutions and weapon firing exercises.

MALABAR series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as a bilateral Indian-US Navy exercise. Japan joined MALABAR in 2015.

 

